FIYAHCON 2020 IS COMING.

FIYAH

FIYAHCON 2020 IS COMING.

FIYAH is a quarterly speculative fiction magazine that features stories by and about Black people of the African Diaspora.

CHECK

STATUS

CLOSED

PROSE+POETRY SUBMISSIONS

Refer to our Submission Guidelines page for details on the next open window.

GO

CLOSED

ART SUBMISSIONS

Refer to our Submission Guidelines page for details on the next open window.

2021 submission dates will be announced summer 2020.

BOOK STORE

LATEST ISSUES

VIEW MORE
OH, WE READ, TOO.

REVIEWS

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

In Cinderella is Dead, debut author Kalynn Bayron, reimagines the world of this classic with a striking sapphic story about a determined young woman willing to risk it all to expose the secrets and lies at the very heart of Cinderella’s mythic ‘happily ever-after’ in order to free a kingdom. __________ Content Warning:  Cinderella is Read more

Read more

Ring Shout by P. Djeli Clark

Ring Shout was written with anger, not hate. The propulsive plot, fiery action, and themes that are layered at such light-speed that its quick but potent inclusions is almost invisible, could only be done with writing fueled by anger. That’s because hate is too slow—it festers like mold until its subject is a monster without Read more

Read more

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow

Set in a world (Portland) with its mythos and magic firmly rooted in elements of the ‘here and now,’ Bethany C. Morrow’s debut young adult novel, A Song Below Water, is a coming-of-age story certain to change the game. It’s hard to know what to expect from a book touted as a story of “Black Read more

Read more

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

You can tell when someone has written the story of their heart because the work just sings. And you’ll find that here in RAYBEARER. And I think because I felt the love pouring off the page, it was impossible for me to put this book down. There are some stories you walk away from knowing Read more

Read more
Load more
ALL REVIEWS
Readability Menu