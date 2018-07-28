FIYAH is a quarterly speculative fiction magazine that features stories by and about Black people of the African Diaspora.
REVIEWS
Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
In Cinderella is Dead, debut author Kalynn Bayron, reimagines the world of this classic with a striking sapphic story about a determined young woman willing to risk it all to expose the secrets and lies at the very heart of Cinderella’s mythic ‘happily ever-after’ in order to free a kingdom. __________ Content Warning: Cinderella is Read more
Ring Shout by P. Djeli Clark
Ring Shout was written with anger, not hate. The propulsive plot, fiery action, and themes that are layered at such light-speed that its quick but potent inclusions is almost invisible, could only be done with writing fueled by anger. That’s because hate is too slow—it festers like mold until its subject is a monster without Read more
A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
Set in a world (Portland) with its mythos and magic firmly rooted in elements of the ‘here and now,’ Bethany C. Morrow’s debut young adult novel, A Song Below Water, is a coming-of-age story certain to change the game. It’s hard to know what to expect from a book touted as a story of “Black Read more
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
You can tell when someone has written the story of their heart because the work just sings. And you’ll find that here in RAYBEARER. And I think because I felt the love pouring off the page, it was impossible for me to put this book down. There are some stories you walk away from knowing Read more